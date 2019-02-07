Greg James boosts Radio 1 Breakfast Show listeners

Greg James has added just under a quarter of a million listeners to BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show audience since taking over the slot last year, according to new research.

The presenter, who succeeded Nick Grimshaw as the host of the high-profile programme in mid-August, drew an average of 5.1 million listeners in the final quarter of 2018, the latest figures from audience research body Rajar reveal.

The new data, based on figures in the October-December period, accounts for James’ first full quarter as host of the show, which runs from Mondays to Thursdays.

This is an increase of around 240,000 listeners compared to the previous quarter (July-September), which saw the Breakfast Show pull in an average of 4.9 million.

Rajar’s main data is based on listeners aged 15 and above, but using their research that also takes into account listeners over the age of 10, James has grown his listeners by more than 300,000 in his first full quarter.

His listeners have gone from 5.28 million to 5.59 million when comparing the third and fourth quarters of 2018 and including children aged 10 and above.

Bob Shennan, director of BBC Radio and Music, said: “It’s brilliant that our new and fresh Radio 1 Breakfast Show is doing so well, on air as well as digitally on BBC Sounds, social media and YouTube.

“Greg James is a superb DJ and we know his listeners love the show.

“We can see that a busy few months for listeners in the run up to Christmas has impacted on all radio listening in the UK, but despite that our radio breakfast shows demonstrate what an important role live radio still plays in people’s daily lives with millions waking up to BBC Radio, whether it’s for brilliant music, great guests or comprehensive news coverage.

“Nearly nine in 10 people continue to listen to radio in the UK but as we know listening habits are changing.

“We’ve made great strides in reinventing our overall audio offer so that audiences now and in the future can discover the very best of the BBC, whenever they want to.

“This is paying off and increasing numbers of people are listening to music, radio and podcasts on BBC Sounds with recent record figures.”

In June, the station changed its format and now has an extended weekend breakfast show running Fridays to Sundays, hosted by Mollie King and Matt Edmondson.

Grimshaw previously hosted the Breakfast Show from Mondays to Fridays.