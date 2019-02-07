Christine Lampard tears up as she talks about giving birth to daughter

Christine Lampard made an emotional return to Loose Women, which she said was “really strange” after being on maternity leave for five months.

The TV presenter and her football manager husband Frank Lampard welcomed daughter Patricia, their first child together, in September.

Christine, 40, fought back tears as she told the ITV show’s panel about the birth.

She said she was a “complete emotional mess”, adding: “I was sort of fine up until the moment the doctor said ‘Christine, you’re about to become a mummy.'”

It's lovely to have you back @clbleakley we've missed you and we can't wait to hear all about baby Patricia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xz5WmXiGmV — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 7, 2019

With tears in her eyes, she said: “And that got me.”

She broke down again as her co-star Stacey Solomon hugged her.

Christine said: “It gets me every time, because, oh my gosh, I really am.”

She also told her colleagues that for the last five months she has watched the programme every day.

“I’ve been sitting there, feeding her in my pyjamas for the last five months and now here I am back again, and it feels really strange,” she said.

The former The One Show presenter said the first days of being a new mother were a “beautiful fog”, and asked viewers to “excuse any mistakes today”.

She also discussed her daughter’s name, saying that it is “old-fashioned” because she is named after Frank’s mother, who died in 2008.

Christine said: “Frank was incredibly close to his mum and it’s one of his biggest regrets that I never got to meet her, she passed away the year before we met.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank, 40, who now manages Derby County, has two daughters from his previous relationship with Spanish model Elen Rivas while Patricia is Christine’s first child.