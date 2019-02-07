Brie Larson: Having money is a new experience for me

Brie Larson has said she has “always felt scared” of having a lot of money, as she did not have much when she was younger.

The Hollywood star, who won an Oscar for her role in 2015 film Room, also said she does not feel the need to have material things, despite earning more now, and that she prefers to help other people.

Larson told Marie Claire UK magazine: “I wouldn’t say I had a surplus (amount) of money until about two years ago. So, it’s still a fresh experience for me and, because I never had it, I always felt scared of it.

“When I was finally in a position to go out and buy a T-shirt, I was like, ‘How is it $100? I could buy 50 of them at the thrift store.’

“I don’t need that much stuff, I’ve had this jean jacket I’m wearing for three years. I’m good, I don’t need another jean jacket.”

Larson, 29, added: “I know for myself that material objects don’t make me feel anything really.

“So, it gives me pleasure to be able to help others out. I’m grateful that I grew up with so little because I know for sure that I don’t need anything.”

Larson is best known for portraying a kidnapped young mother in Room, but she has also appeared in films including Scott Pilgrim vs The World, 21 Jump Street and Trainwreck.

She will next appear in superhero blockbuster Captain Marvel, in which she plays Marvel Comics character Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

In preparation for the role, she exercised for four and a half hours every day for three months.

Larson said: “For me, just the act of accepting the role and the process of getting physically strong changed me so much and made me stronger mentally.

“Hopefully, that will remind others, whatever journey they’re on, of their inner strength.”

The full feature appears in the March issue of Marie Claire UK, available now.