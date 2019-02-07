Ariana Grande launches Twitter tirade against Grammy organisers

Ariana Grande has accused Grammys organiser Ken Ehrlich of stifling her creativity as she gave her reasons for her withdrawal from the show.

The singer will not be attending the annual award show, and said she is not prepared to engage “playing games” with organisers.

Her claims follow comments made by Grammys producer Ehrlich in which he claimed Grande could not “pull something together” last-minute for the show.

Grande has taken to Twitter to firmly counter his comments, claiming that her decisions stemmed for artistic integrity and a wish to feel “supported”.

She said that she is grateful for the two nominations she has received for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, but is not attending.

Grande wrote: “i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken.

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. ? — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

“It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.

Advertising

“I offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling

supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

She added: “I hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year.”

Grande received two Grammy nods, for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.