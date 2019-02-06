Singer Chris Brown’s monkey-related court case adjourned

Singer Chris Brown’s court case over the alleged illegal possession of an exotic monkey has been adjourned.

The R&B star was charged in December with two counts relating to his alleged possession of a pet capuchin monkey without a permit.

Brown, 29, was due to be arraigned on Wednesday but Judge Efrain M Aceves, sitting at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles, said he will now appear for a plea and arraignment hearing at the same court on March 19.

Brown was not present for the short hearing.

Claire Blair, representing Brown, had no further comment to make when approached after the hearing.

Brown was charged with two misdemeanour counts of possession of a restricted species without a permit after posting a picture of the monkey to his 44 million Instagram followers in January last year.

It showed his then three-year-old daughter Royalty cuddling with the creature, named Fiji.

The monkey was taken away by the authorities soon after.

Capuchin monkeys, sometimes known as the organ grinder monkey, are native to Central and South America.