R Kelly announces new tour amid allegations of sexual assault

Showbiz | Published:

The R&B singer has denied all allegations from documentary Surviving R Kelly.

R Kelly tour

R Kelly has announced a new tour amid accusations of sexual assault against the R&B singer.

The Grammy-winner tweeted, “NEW TOUR ALERT” on Tuesday, revealing he plans to perform in Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

No dates were given and the poster announcing the news said, “coming soon”.

The announcement comes weeks after documentary Surviving R Kelly aired in the US, featuring several women accusing him of sexual assault.

Among the allegations were claims he assaulted underage girls. A lawyer for Kelly denied all accusations.

Following the documentary, Lady Gaga apologised for working with Kelly while Chance The Rapper said it was a “mistake” to record a song with him.

Kelly’s record label, Sony BMG, has parted ways with the singer.

Showbiz

