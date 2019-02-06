Pink to be honoured with outstanding contribution award at Brits

Pink is to become the first international artist to be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award at the Brits.

The US singer, 39, will be given the gong at the ceremony on February 20, where she will also close the show.

“I am so honoured to be recognised with the outstanding contribution to music award at the 2019 Brits!” she said.

“Since the beginning of my career the British fans have been some of the most fierce and loyal in the world.”

“I am humbled to receive this honour and be in the company of an illustrious group of British icons!”

Pink follows in the footsteps of stars including Sir Elton John, David Bowie, Sir Paul McCartney and Oasis, who have previously won the award.

Jason Iley, Brits chairman and chairman and chief executive of Sony Music UK and Ireland, said: “Pink is a trailblazer, a phenomenally talented singer and songwriter, and truly one of the greatest artists of our time.

“It is a real pleasure to honour her at this year’s Brit Awards with the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award.

“With her remarkable career spanning nearly 20 years, Pink is one of the most successful artists in the world, consistently releasing multi-million-selling albums and selling out tours all over the globe.

“I am really excited to welcome her back to The Brits and to recognise her prodigious success.”

Pink was picked after the Brits committee decided to open the award up to overseas acts who have achieved long term success in the UK.

Handout photo of the 2019 Brit Awards statue which was designed by Sir David Adjaye OBE (John Marshall)

Like all winners on the night, she will be presented with an exclusive trophy designed for the 2019 ceremony by Sir David Adjaye OBE.

The news comes shortly after the singer was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in Los Angeles.

The Brit Awards 2019 with MasterCard take place Wednesday February 20 at The O2 Arena, London, and will be broadcast on ITV.