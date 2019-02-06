Kendall Jenner: I’ve cried endlessly over things people have said to me

Kendall Jenner has said she has “cried endlessly” about things people have said about her.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star – who recently opened up about her “debilitating” struggle with acne – said she has had to become tougher when it comes to being criticised.

She told Allure magazine: “I have cried endlessly for days because of things people have said to me, and I’ve had to become stronger through it.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong: I am not superhuman.

“I definitely feel, and the things people say online are very hurtful.”

The supermodel, 23, went on: “You also just have to live your life and not pay attention to it.

“I think it can get pretty unhealthy if you really are deep in it and paying attention to it all the time.

Advertising

“I think that that’s what can really mess you up.”

Jenner said of dealing with bad skin: “I’ve always struggled with a bit of acne since I was around 14.

“It killed a lot of self-esteem and I had to really work past that.”