Gemma Atkinson’s dog ‘guarding’ her baby bump

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson has shared an adorable picture of her dog keeping guard over her baby bump.

The actress is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

She posted a picture on Twitter which showed her sitting down, while her dog rests his head on her stomach.

Guarding his new pack member… Dogs are just wonderful ? pic.twitter.com/k5U2BVG65F — Gemma Atkinson (@MissGAtkinson) February 6, 2019

“Guarding his new pack member… Dogs are just wonderful,” Atkinson wrote.

The former Emmerdale actress revealed her baby news earlier this month by sharing a picture on Instagram of her two dogs.

In the image they were seen wearing placards which read “Guess what… Mum’s pregnant” and “We are going to be big brothers”.

Atkinson wrote: “And what Amazing big brothers they will be,” before adding: “Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already.”

The couple met on Strictly when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke.