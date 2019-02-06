Corrie viewers shocked as Liz McDonald leaves Weatherfield

Coronation Street viewers were stunned as Liz McDonald made a surprise exit from Weatherfield.

Liz (Beverley Callard) was supposed to be a witness at Jenny Connor’s trial for running her over.

But in Wednesday night’s instalment of the ITV soap she changed her mind and decided to skip it, leading to the case collapsing.

Some people thought she had been kidnapped, but it later emerged that Liz was just leaving the country.

Fans took to social media to express their shock at the character’s sudden departure and anger that Jenny and Johnny, who was also on trial for his role in the cover up, did not get what they deserved.

“I wasn’t expecting this, I really thought Liz had been kidnapped! I wonder how long she’ll be away for this time?” said one person on Twitter.

“Is Liz coming back??” posted another

One tweeted: “Actually raging if Jenny gets away with this!!!!”

Another viewer said: “Sally and Abi get sent down for doing absolutely nothing.

“Jenny has a hit and run while drunk nearly killing someone and she gets off scot free.

“Good old British justice, you can’t beat it.”

“Jenny is an absolute MESS,” said another.

“And this is not a complaint LOL. I love her. @SallyAnMatthews is fantastic. The Jenny/Liz dynamic is brilliant. I hope they are frenemies forever.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV.