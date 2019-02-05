Weinstein accuser Rosanna Arquette to star in Ryan Murphy’s latest series

Rosanna Arquette has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix series after complaining she could not find work since she accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

The actress was one of the first to speak out against the disgraced film producer, alleging she rebuffed his advances in the 1990s.

Arquette – known for starring in films such as Desperately Seeking Susan and Pulp Fiction – said she had struggled to find work as a result of coming forward.

Glee creator Murphy’s latest series, Ratched, features Sarah Paulson in the title role as the nurse from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

It has now been revealed Arquette, 59, will have a “multi-episode arc” in the series, after Paulson, who is also the executive producer, was “stirred” by her story.

Writing on Instagram, Paulson said: “I was stirred by several of her recent interviews where she was quoted as saying she couldn’t find work -or representation -this seems a direct consequence of her bravery.

“I am producing a new Netflix show, RATCHED, with Ryan Murphy- and we decided this could not stand.

Advertising

“Her body of work -from Desperately Seeking Susan to Pulp Fiction and beyond, has always been deeply inspiring to both of us. So there will be a multi-episode arc for this extraordinary actress.”

Ratched is an origin story for Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, following her transformation from medical professional to “fully-fledged monster”.

It will also star Sharon Stone and Cynthia Nixon.

Murphy is one of the most successful television producers of the last 20 years, having worked on medical drama Nip/Tuck, musical comedy Glee and anthology series American Crime Story.

He signed a five-year deal with Netflix last year.