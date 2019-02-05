Sir Paul McCartney: I’ve made it now I have a gold Blue Peter badge

Sir Paul McCartney has said that he has “made it” after he was awarded a gold Blue Peter badge.

The Beatles star was awarded the badge for inspiring generations of people with his music.

Asked what advice he would give to young people who want to be musicians and songwriters, he said: “The only advice really is to do it… a lot.

Sir Paul McCartney receiving his badge from presenter Lindsey Russell (BBC)

“I have a songwriting class and the first thing I say to them is ‘Look I don’t really know how to do this’ and at first they kind of look at me, but when you think about it there is no formula.

“I know how to write one of my songs but I can’t say ‘you do it that way’, because it’s a very personal thing. So the advice really is to just do whatever it is you’re doing… a lot!”

Receiving his badge, he said: “That is beautiful, that’s a great badge. I will wear it with great pride. Yes! I made it!”

The gold badge is Blue Peter’s highest award and is given to people who have shown expertise in their chosen field, are considered to be role models, and who encourage and motivate children across many generations.

Previous recipients include the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, JK Rowling, Steven Spielberg, Mary Berry, David Beckham, Ed Sheeran and Madonna.

Sir Peter Jackson, who is directing a new Beatles documentary about the making of their final studio album, Let It Be, also received a gold badge last year.

Ewan Vinnicombe, editor of Blue Peter, said: “Sir Paul McCartney has inspired generations of Blue Peter viewers to love music and be creative – a core value of Blue Peter.

“I’m thrilled that we have been able to honour the legend that is Sir Paul with our highest accolade – a gold badge.”

Sir Paul will be seen receiving his badge on Blue Peter on February 7 on CBBC at 5.30pm.