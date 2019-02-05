Megan Barton-Hanson: Wes and I had different priorities

Megan Barton-Hanson has said she and Wes Nelson split up because they had “different priorities” – and has vowed not to date anyone in the public eye again.

The couple got together on last year’s Love Island but parted ways in January.

Writing in this week’s Grazia magazine, Barton-Hanson said: “Break-ups in the public eye are horrible, it seems like there’s always one person who tries to vilify the other. But there’s no need for it.”

However, the reality star said her relationship with Nelson ended “very amicably”.

“I really love Wes as a person, but we realised we are in very different stages of our lives and our priorities are different,” she said.

“I’m 24 and by the time I’m 30 I want to be engaged.

“Wes is only 20. He’s living his best life.”

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson (PA)

Advertising

Barton-Hanson said she had thought Nelson was “the one” and was heartbroken when it did not work out.

She said: “I am hopeful for the future, although I do worry about finding the right person. I don’t want people to approach me because I’m ‘Megan from Love Island’.

“I just want someone who is nice, normal and grounded.

“I am positive that I will meet someone who loves me for me, but I never want to date a person in the public eye ever again.

Advertising

“It’s just so much pressure and it’s even more painful when it ends.”

The star said that although she feels “liberated by the break-up”, she will always have a spot spot for Nelson.

“He’s a beautiful person inside and out,” she said. “Whoever ends up with him is very lucky.”

This week’s Grazia is on sale on Tuesday.