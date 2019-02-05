Martin Clunes turns Men Behaving Badly before the watershed

Martin Clunes raised eyebrows on morning TV with his risque jokes about his sex life.

The Doc Martin and former Men Behaving Badly star, 57, was asked whether he was a “romantic fellow” and planning anything for Valentine’s Day, on ITV show Lorraine.

Did Martin Clunes just say and imply what I think he did! ? #Lorraine — Natalie (@LadyTiggs1) February 5, 2019

“Yeah, oh yes,” he replied. “Oh yes, we never miss that one, yes, yes!”

The TV host replied: “Glad to hear it.”

But Clunes then offered: “I do remember a time I gave my wife a pearl necklace in the Maldives, and that’s the truth.”

And he added: “It’s just a funny story. Next year I’m going to take her up the Mekong Delta with a bit of luck.”

Lorraine Kelly told him: “Lovely, that’s really romantic,” before she added: “Moving swiftly on.”

Well done to Martin Clunes for calling Lorraine Kelly out on @lorraine #lorraine pic.twitter.com/F1NhDjSB0c — Antony Kelly (@PhotoAntony) February 5, 2019

He also joked to the TV host that it was “sexist” to show off a snap of Poldark heartthrob Aidan Turner with his top off.

@lorraine ??? who was holding back the laughter when Martin Clunes admits giving his wife a pearl necklace whilst on holiday #dirtymind — Gary Watson (@garywat66) February 5, 2019

“That’s sexist. I could have you in a tribunal,” he quipped. “If I’d said, ‘Show that picture with her baps out’.”

Kelly told him: “He’s not got his winky out. He’s just got his chest out.”