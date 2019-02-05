Advertising
Martin Clunes turns Men Behaving Badly before the watershed
He also told Lorraine that showing off a snap of Aidan Turner with his top off was ‘sexist’.
Martin Clunes raised eyebrows on morning TV with his risque jokes about his sex life.
The Doc Martin and former Men Behaving Badly star, 57, was asked whether he was a “romantic fellow” and planning anything for Valentine’s Day, on ITV show Lorraine.
“Yeah, oh yes,” he replied. “Oh yes, we never miss that one, yes, yes!”
The TV host replied: “Glad to hear it.”
But Clunes then offered: “I do remember a time I gave my wife a pearl necklace in the Maldives, and that’s the truth.”
And he added: “It’s just a funny story. Next year I’m going to take her up the Mekong Delta with a bit of luck.”
Lorraine Kelly told him: “Lovely, that’s really romantic,” before she added: “Moving swiftly on.”
Advertising
He also joked to the TV host that it was “sexist” to show off a snap of Poldark heartthrob Aidan Turner with his top off.
“That’s sexist. I could have you in a tribunal,” he quipped. “If I’d said, ‘Show that picture with her baps out’.”
Kelly told him: “He’s not got his winky out. He’s just got his chest out.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.