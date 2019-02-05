Menu

Mariah Carey announces European dates for Caution world tour

Showbiz | Published:

The US superstar will tour Europe this year.

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has announced a string of dates in Europe, including a three-day residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The European shows – part of the US singer’s Caution world tour – will start in Dublin on May 22 this year.

Carey will then head to London for her Royal Albert Hall shows on May 25, 26 and 27.

Other tour stops include Paris, Hamburg, Aalborg, Barcelona, Bordeaux and Amsterdam.

The chart-topper released her 15th studio album, entitled Caution, in November.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale on February 8 at 9am.

