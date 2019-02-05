Annie Lennox, Lily Allen and Maisie Williams to appear at Women Of The World

Annie Lennox, Maisie Williams and Lily Allen are among the speakers who will address the state of gender equality at events over International Women’s Day.

The Women Of The World London 2019 festival will feature a two-day programme on March 8 and 9, asking What Now? on the first day and What’s Next? on the second.

Lennox will take the stage on the first day to lead a conversation on global feminism and local activism, while Williams will discuss her new online community for creative collaborations, Daisie.

Maisie Williams (Ian West/PA)

They will be joined by Julia Gillard, the first female prime minister of Australia to discuss her mission to dispel myths about female leadership, while Rizzle Kicks musician Jordan Stephens will talk about the effects of toxic masculinity.

Other speakers include writer Scarlett Curtis, comedian Rosie Jones and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson.

The second day will feature appearances by Sandi Toksvig, activist Munroe Bergdorf, the author of How British Justice Is Failing Women Helena Kennedy QC and Lily Allen, as well as author Reshma Saujani and Jenny Sealey.

Lily Allen (Ian West/PA)

The What Now? and What Next events? are part of the previously announced WOW London line-up at the Southbank Centre which includes events with activist Angela Davis and author Naomi Klein, as well as comedian Jo Brand.