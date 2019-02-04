Advertising
Why SpongeBob’s appearance at the SuperBowl proved controversial
Fans have been desperate to hear Sweet Victory in the half-time show – but did it live up to expectations?
Casual SuperBowl fans may have been surprised to spot SpongeBob Squarepants making a cameo at the NFL showcase.
Maroon 5 and Travis Scott’s half-time show featured a short clip of the opening to Sweet Victory, a song from a 2001 episode of the Nickelodeon animation called Band Geeks in which it’s performed at a sporting event called the Bubble Bowl.
Fans of the show have long campaigned to have the song included in the Super Bowl – even more so since creator Stephen Hillenburg died last year.
And when Maroon 5 snuck a brief clip of Spongebob into their announcement video last month, fans were well and truly excited.
The anticipation was real as show time neared.
But when the appearance came, it left many fans – who had hoped for a whole lot more Sweet Victory – underwhelmed.
For others though, any SpongeBob was something to celebrate.
And for the makers of the show itself, they were just happy to be involved.
For any fans who were left disappointed by the lack of Sweet Victory, hopefully this helps.
