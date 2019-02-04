Ola and James Jordan seek IVF treatment to start family

Dance professionals Ola and James Jordan have said they are “desperate” to have children and will use IVF after their intense careers got in the way of starting a family.

Ola said she is eager to give her husband the “gift” of children, and revealed that she would love to become a mother, but the couple’s dedication to dance has made things difficult.

James said that their difficulties in starting a family are ironic, because starting out in the world of professional dancing, having children was the last thing they wanted.

The former Strictly Come Dancing couple are now passionate about starting a family and have been trying for a number of years without success. They are now set to attempt IVF treatment.

Ola, 36, said: “I would love to be a mum with all my heart and I just thought it would happen naturally.

Ola and James Jordan on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC)

“James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That’s the one gift I would love to give him.

“I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn’t happened like that.”

The couple have revealed that casual conversations have become painful when the subject of children is brought up, after the lengthy struggles to conceive.

James, 40, sees their predicament as ironic given the pressure to not have children early in a dancing career.

He said: “The irony is that for 17 years during our career we tried not to have children because dancing is not a career that easily fits in with family life.

“When we finally did try, it was a sting to realise we couldn’t conceive straight away. After consultations we’ve realised we are one of the lucky ones and that, with help, hopefully one day we can realise our baby dreams.”

