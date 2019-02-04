Kelly Brook grateful for career ‘lifeline’ on radio

Model and presenter Kelly Brook says she has been thrown a career “lifeline” by her new role in radio.

The former presenter of The Big Breakfast felt her time in the public eye was waning and she might not get another chance.

But Brook said that her slot on Heart is a dream job and has given her “a new lease of life”.

Brook said the role had given her a new lease of life (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to Hello magazine, the model said: “It’s been really lovely because I feel like I have been given another lifeline.

“You think: ‘Oh, that’s it, maybe I had my go and it’s someone else’s turn.’ When an opportunity like this comes along, all of a sudden you’ve got another shot.”

Brook has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Juice, and had a successful career in modelling.

The star is delighted to have the opportunity to do something she loves, and once again work as a presenter.

She said: “I think it’s given me a new lease of life. To be doing something I love, making people feel good, is just the best. It’s the best job I could ever want. I never want it to end.”

– Read the full article in Hello, out now.