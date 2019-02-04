Higher, further, faster for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in new Captain Marvel trailer

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers promised to go “higher, further, faster” during the latest Captain Marvel trailer.

The trailer debuted during the 2019 Super Bowl, which saw the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Marvel Studios film stars Larson as fighter pilot-turned-superhero Danvers alongside Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and Jude Law in the role of Danvers’s mentor.

HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. Watch the brand new Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel spot that aired during the Big Game. See it in theaters March 8. Get tickets now: https://t.co/siieRjt6RZ pic.twitter.com/McSEtsumFn — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) February 3, 2019

The 30-second-long trailer did not offer much in terms of new information, which is perhaps unsurprising considering the film is due to be released next month.

It opened with Larson’s character on an airfield preparing to climb aboard a fighter jet before a series of action-filled clips.

A voiceover from Larson says: “Higher, further, faster.”

Captain Marvel – set during the 1990s – sees Earth caught in the middle of a conflict between two alien worlds.

Also starring Gemma Chan, Ben Mendelsohn and Lee Pace, the film is set to be released on March 8.