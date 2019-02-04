Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez and Tina Fey among Oscar presenters

Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey and Whoopi Goldberg will be among the presenters at the Oscars.

They will be joined by Awkwafina, Chis Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu, the Academy has announced.

Dark comedy The Favourite and Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white epic Roma lead the nominations with 10 nods each.

Olivia Colman, Christian Bale, Rachel Weisz and Richard E Grant are among the British stars in the running for major awards.

Producer Donna Gigliotti, and co-producer and director Glenn Weiss said: “The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances.

“We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies.”

The awards ceremony, which will be broadcast in more than 225 countries and territories around the world, will also feature musical performances of the five original song nominees, despite reports the Academy was considering limiting the performances to two songs.

Academy president John Bailey said: “The Oscars is the most-watched live entertainment event of the year.

“The show connects us with the power and history of the movies as it reconnects home audiences with their favourite films and stars.”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will perform during the In Memorial segment of the ceremony, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.

The 91st Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 24.