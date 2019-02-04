Menu

Connelly recognises growing demand in Hollywood for complex female parts

Showbiz

The actress stars in the James Cameron film, Alita: Battle Angel.

Alita: Battle Angel World Premiere – London

Jennifer Connelly has said she recognises a growing demand in Hollywood for complex and interesting female characters.

The actress – who has previously been vocal about her support for gender equality – said she was seeing “more demand, more vocalisation” for such parts.

She appears in the James Cameron film Alita, which stars Rosa Salazar as the titular cyborg warrior, a character Connelly describes as “complicated, interesting, strong”.

Jennifer Connelly stars in the James Cameron film Alita: Battle Angel (Ian West/PA)

The 48-year-old said there were growing calls for real women to be “reflected” in film.

She said: “(Alita) is not dependent on anyone else … she’s not reliant on anyone. She really finds her strength from inside herself and I think that’s great.

“She has allies, but at the end she’s self-directed and has agency and accomplishes what she does from who she is, on her own, and I think that’s great.”

Asked if she had noticed an increase in the number of rounded female parts, Connelly replied: “I think it’s great, I think there’s more conversation about it now, for sure.

The cast and crew of the film at its UK premiere in London (Ian West/PA)

“There’s more demand, more vocalisation maybe, of the demand for those kinds of parts and to see those parts reflected in films.”

The James Cameron production is based on a Japanese manga and makes use of experimental motion capture in the style of Avatar.

Alita: Battle Angel is released in cinemas on Wednesday February 6.

