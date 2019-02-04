Catastrophe finale will be a tribute to Carrie Fisher, says Sharon Horgan

Sharon Horgan has revealed that the final episode of Catastrophe will be a tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, who played Horgan’s curmudgeonly mother in the show.

The Channel 4 sitcom, written by and starring Horgan and Rob Delaney as characters named after themselves, is due to end after its fourth series.

Fisher, who died in December 2016, appeared in three series of the programme, which focused on the dysfunctional relationship of its leads.

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney star in Catastrophe (Ian West/PA)

Irish actress Horgan warned fans to expect the finale to “mess with everyone’s heads”, adding that it would be “emotional”.

She told the Radio Times: “It’s the last episode we’re ever going to do, and I can tell you that it’s a little bit of a tribute to Carrie Fisher.

“I can tell you that we really wanted to mess with everyone’s heads. It’s emotional, and it’s a little bit longer than usual.

“All of Rob’s family are there, and it’s not in England. That’s enough, right?”

Stars Wars actress Carrie Fisher died in December 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Horgan, 48, added that she and Delaney, 42, decided to call time on the well-loved series before they ran out of ideas.

She added: “We’ve been doing it for a long time – from the start of it to now it’s probably six years – doing a show that we absolutely love, and getting to a point where we thought, ‘Well, what if we can’t think of something that’s original and funny any more?’

“I would say writing episode four was maybe the hardest one in terms of coming up with stuff that felt original or new or like we had something new to say. So I think we just felt like, maybe, quit while we’re ahead.”

However, she did not write off a return to the programme, adding: “It doesn’t mean that it’s dead and over for good forever. But it just means that’s it for now.”

Read the full interview in the Radio Times.