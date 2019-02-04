Brian Blessed lands a new role – voicing bacteria

Brian Blessed has signed up for a new role – bacteria.

The I, Claudius star will voice the bacteria which spread “the plague across London and caused outbreaks such as the Black Death and the Great Plague of the 17th century”.

His distinctive, booming tones will feature in a Museum Of London exhibition, opening later this year, on the animals that have helped shaped the city.

The Museum Of London exhibition (Museum Of London)

Beasts Of London has also signed up Matilda and Call The Midwife actress Pam Ferris as an eagle which “was around during the Roman rule and creation of Londinium.”

Episodes star Stephen Mangan will voice Governatore, a horse which was the steed to King Henry VIII, while The Mash Report’s Nish Kumar will represent the military horses of London.

Beasts Of London show (Museum Of London)

I’m A Celebrity… winner Joe Pasquale will voice a dormouse, and Angellica Bell a rat who was once used for entertainment.

Guided by a series of animal narrators, the exhibition aims to immerse visitors in an interactive animal kingdom “from before the city of London was created through to the present day”.

Museum Of London senior curator Lauren Parker said: “We are thrilled to have such a fantastic line-up of people voicing these fascinating animals for Beasts Of London.

“We are keen to have voices that represent London as well as those that resonate with a family audience. We look forward to working with all involved and to bringing to life the animals of London’s past and present.”

Beasts Of London opens on April 5 at the Museum Of London.