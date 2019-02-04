Benedict Cumberbatch and Susanna Reid on shortlist for British LGBT Awards

Benedict Cumberbatch, Susanna Reid and Little Mix are among the stars in the running for the Celebrity Ally prize at Britain’s biggest gay awards event.

Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Jameela Jamil, Jodie Comer, Michael B Jordan, Naomi Campbell and Timothee Chalamet are also contenders for the gong.

The British LGBT Awards celebrate the campaigners, community activists and allies who have helped to advance the fight for LGBT+ rights during the past 12 months.

Stars nominated in the LGBT+ Celebrity category include Rylan Clark-Neal, Gok Wan, Ruby Rose, Gillian Anderson, Cara Delevingne, Ezra Miller, Cynthia Nixon and John Barrowman.

John Barrowman is nominated in the LGBT+ Celebrity category (PA)

Amandla Stenberg and Lena Waithe are also up for the accolade.

Halsey, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Rita Ora and Jaden Smith are among those who will battle it out to be recognised as Music Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick is expected to attend the ceremony on May 17 after being nominated for the Inspirational Leader accolade.

The awards are held in association with Clifford Chance and NatWest.

Awards founder Sarah Garrett MBE said: “A really broad mix of deserving people and organisations have been nominated in the 2019 British LGBT Awards – it’s our most diverse shortlist yet.

“From actors to musicians, TV personalities and influencers, the list is an amazing group of role models who have supported the community and shown their commitment to raising awareness and advancing LGBT+ rights.”

Cara Delevingne is also nominated for the LGBT+ Celebrity gong (PA)

Narind Singh, corporate partner at Clifford Chance, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be the headline sponsor of this year’s British LGBT Awards. Diversity and inclusion is central to our strategy as we believe that people flourish and perform at their very best in a collegiate and supportive environment.”

Marjorie Strachan, NatWest’s head of inclusion, said the awards “are about more than recognising the nominees and winners, they are about creating a change in attitudes towards diversity and inclusion in every part of the UK”.

“This is something that we are committed to, and proud to celebrate,” Strachan added.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony taking place at the Marriott Grosvenor Square in London on May 17.

The public can cast their votes now at www.britishlgbtawards.com.