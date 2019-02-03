Wes Nelson pulls off headbanger to get highest Dancing On Ice score of series

Dancing On Ice contestant Wes Nelson said he was “over the moon” after he pulled off the risky headbanger stunt and earned a series high score of 34.

The Love Islander and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer received a huge cheer from the audience when they got through the daring move, which sees the man swinging his partner around by the feet with her head just inches from the ice.

Nelson said doing the headbanger was “the scariest thing”.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner all said they were impressed by the star’s performance, and Dean even got up to shake Nelson’s hand.

“You don’t very often see the celebrity do the headbanger,” he said.

“It was right on form,” Dean added.

Gardiner said the skate was “what I call reaching for the stars”.

Other hopefuls remaining in the competition include James Jordan, Melody Thornton, Saira Khan and Jane Danson.

Dancing On Ice, which is hosted by Holly Wolloughby and Phillip Schofield, continues on ITV.