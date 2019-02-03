Piers Morgan ‘rock’ for Roxanne Pallett during Celebrity Big Brother backlash

Piers Morgan was a “rock” to Roxanne Pallett during a media storm over Celebrity Big Brother punching allegations which left her seeking therapy.

The actress was condemned in the press after accusing fellow Big Brother housemate Ryan Thomas of punching her during their time on the show, a claim she later said was “massively wrong”.

Pallett has said the public backlash over her claims led her to send a farewell message to relatives, before seeking therapy “for PTSD”.

Speaking to The Sun, she said that Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan reached out to help her during the crisis.

She said: “He has been a rock to me. He’s been through a lot himself so I think he recognised the affect the hatred had on me.

“His compassion and support has kept me from going under.

Pallett has praised Piers Morgan (Ian West/PA)

Pallett added on her struggles: “I sent a message to my mum, my auntie and my two friends. I was saying sorry and goodbye.

Advertising

“That was when they all realised I needed urgent help. I went to Scotland the next morning and began EMDR and CBT therapy for PTSD panic disorder.”

Celebrity Big Brother, starring Thomas and Pallet, was the most-complained about TV programme of 2018, according to Ofcom.

The media watchdog received 27,602 complaints from viewers about the Channel 5 reality TV series.