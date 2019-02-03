‘My nerves have gone’ – Gemma Collins burst into tears on DOI

Gemma Collins broke down in tears on Dancing On Ice as she said her recent fall had affected her confidence.

The reality TV star took a tumble during last week’s performance on the ITV show, slipping and landing on her front.

She took to the ice again on Sunday, but only managed a score of 13.5 out of a possible 40.

Putting her hands over her eyes, the star burst into tears as the judges delivered their verdict.

“Since the fall my nerves have gone,” she cried.

Judge Ashley Banjo advised Collins to give her all to her performances.

“You are better off coming out here falling, but putting everything in,” he said.

Collins did get a little boost as judge Jason Gardiner – with whom she has previously clashed – gave her her highest mark, a four.

The pair had fallen out on the live ITV show when he said Collins had been channelling the late model Anna Nicole Smith instead of Marilyn Monroe, which she had been aiming for.

Collins then interrupted and accused Gardiner of selling stories on her.

But their spat appeared to be behind them on Sunday’s show, when Collins even agreed with some of the criticism from Gardiner.

She joked that they had “become sort of friends now”, and Gardiner quipped back: “I wouldn’t go that far.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.