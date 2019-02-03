Keeping Faith star Eve Myles handed best actress gong at BBC radio awards

Keeping Faith star Eve Myles has been honoured by the BBC for her work on a radio drama exploring the emotional and physical challenges of late-pregnancy termination.

The Welsh performer accepted the prize for best actress for her work on 19 Weeks at BBC Broadcasting House on Sunday.

Myles, 40, starred as Emily in the programme – which recounts the real-life story of a woman who has an abortion at five months.

Eve Myles was awarded the gong for best actress (Ian West/PA)

The series, directed by Helen Perry, was honoured at the BBC’s Audio Drama Awards, an event held by the Corporation to celebrate its audio programmes, both on air and online.

Myles played Faith Howell in the Welsh-language drama Keeping Faith, which broke the record for play requests on the BBC iPlayer with over 9.5 million viewers.

Shameless star David Threlfall was also honoured at the event, which was hosted by former EastEnders actress Tracy-Ann Oberman.

David Threlfall was also honoured at the BBC event (Ian West/PA Wire)

Threlfall’s portrayal of famed comic Spike Milligan in Spike And The Elfin Oak garnered him the best actor award.

The team behind Radio 4’s Home Front also took home an award. The drama, commissioned to mark the centenary of the First World War, was awarded the prize for outstanding contribution.

Radio 4’s commissioning editor for drama and fiction, Alison Hindell, said: “It has been an ambitious undertaking, and a hugely successful one, commemorating World War One through Home Front, a project of a scale that only the BBC could offer.

“The family of artists and production talent behind this series are deserving winners.

“Audio drama is a powerful tool, as demonstrated across all our winners, and I am proud that the BBC continues to broadcast and podcast such a rich range of audio drama productions.”

Prizes were also awarded in categories including best original single drama and best adaptation.