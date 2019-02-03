Jane Danson ‘pushed herself too far’ after fainting on Dancing On Ice

Jane Danson said she was “absolutely fine” as she performed on Dancing On Ice just hours after fainting during rehearsals.

The Coronation Street actress passed out as she was working on her routine on Sunday, and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher and assessed by medics.

But she skated in the ITV competition a few hours later and earned 23.5 out of 40, her highest score to date.

Discussing the incident with judges Ashley Banjo, Jason Gardiner, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Danson said she was doing fine.

“I didn’t see it coming,” she said, adding that she had been feeling a bit tired.

“I pushed myself a bit too far and it just caught up with me,” the actress added.

Banjo said he had “so much respect” for Danson for returning to the rink so soon. It took “so much guts”, he said.

Other stars remaining in the competition include Melody Thornton, Brian McFadden, James Jordan, Gemma Collins and Saara Aalto.

Thornton and her professional partner Alexander Demetriou got Sunday’s Fairytale Week episode off to a strong start by racking up a score of 31 out of 40, while McFadden won over the crowd with an energetic routine that left him joking that he “was going to die”.

X Factor star Aalto was stunned to get a nine from Gardiner, who is known for being tough.

“What just happened?” she said, as she received an overall mark of 33.5.

The singer had fallen and bumped her head before her performance, and Gardiner joked that she should do that again each time.

“That was incredible,” he said. “The best performance I have seen so far on Dancing On Ice.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.