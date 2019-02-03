Jane Danson faints during Dancing On Ice rehearsal

Dancing On Ice’s Jane Danson had to be taken off the rink on a stretcher after fainting during rehearsals.

The Coronation Street actress passed out as she was working on her routine on Sunday – leaving it unclear whether she will perform during the evening’s live show.

Danson, 40, had been rehearsing with her professional skating partner Sylvain Longchambon when she fainted.

Images show her laying motionless before she is moved onto a stretcher and off the ice.

Line dancing on ice! @RealJaneDanson and @slongchambon said howdy to some BIG moves in their Week 4 routine ? https://t.co/pMFV0njcGc #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/bgOsvSndVy — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) January 28, 2019

A spokesman for the ITV programme said the star “has been assessed by medics and is currently resting”.

Danson’s fall comes a week after fellow contestant Gemma Collins took a tumble during her performance.

Dancing On Ice is on ITV at 6pm.