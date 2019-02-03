Menu

Advertising

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden expecting third baby

Showbiz | Published:

The soap stars already have two sons together.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden on the red carpet

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden are expecting their third baby together.

The soap stars, who have two sons called Buster and Bowie, revealed their news in a post on social media.

Both uploaded a photo to Instagram of themselves and their sons walking in the woods.

The boys are holding a sign that reads “Buster Bowie and”, and the post was captioned “#Number3”.

View this post on Instagram

#Number3

A post shared by CharleyWebb (@miss_charleywebb) on

Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap, started dating Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe, in 2007.

They tied the knot in 2018.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News