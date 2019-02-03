Call The Midwife viewers ‘heartbroken’ over illegal abortion storyline

Call The Midwife viewers have applauded the programme for tackling the issue of backstreet abortions in the current series.

The drama about midwives in the East End in the 1960s shone a light on illegal abortions earlier this month.

And Sunday night’s episode revisited the topic in a moving storyline about a pregnant mother named Jeannie who did not think she could cope with another baby.

Because it was illegal to have a termination at the time, Jeannie went to a backstreet clinic to end her pregnancy.

However, she developed an infection after the procedure and died.

Fans said the outcome broke their hearts – and also underlined for many why all women should be able to have the procedure done legally.

One person said on Twitter: “#CallTheMidwife broke my heart tonight. Imagine how terrible it must’ve been for those poor women who had to go to back street abortionists. Imagine how many must’ve died and left behind families, children. Think of how many are still dying because of back street abortions.”

“This episode has left me heartbroken, more so because illegal abortion and the heartbreak it causes still exists today and is the only resort left for some,” said another. That’s not how it should be.”

Another said: “Major props to this series of #CallTheMidwife for showing the struggles women faced before abortion was legalised, and the very real dangers forcing abortion underground caused.”

“Disgusting to think that in 2019 some women still don’t have access to safe, free, legal abortion. Our bodies, our choice,” said one fan.

“Thank you #CallTheMidwife for showing the reality for women, and their families, when choice is not available.”

“Tonight’s episode of #callthemidwife just proves that everyone should be pro-choice & that everyone with a uterus should have access to a safe and sterile abortion if they need one,” posted another.

Call The Midwife continues on BBC One.