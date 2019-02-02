Fans tease ‘smelly Murs’ after The Voice coach asks for deodorant on live show

Olly Murs was forced to ask the audience of The Voice for deodorant during Saturday night’s live show – prompting amusement from fans.

The coach and pop singer was seen smelling his armpits between acts but found the time to borrow deodorant from a member of the audience.

The deodorant in question was sandalwood and vanilla, a scent many fans at home were quick to compliment.

Many praised Murs for his honesty, with some voracious viewers saying that even body odour couldn’t put them off him.

One fan was forthright about their thoughts on Murs, writing on social media: “Dont matter how ya smell olly i would hug you forever.”

Dont matter how ya smell olly i would hug you for ever xx? — Val Griffiths29 (@val_griffiths29) February 2, 2019

Another went for the most obvious gag, simply labelling the Troublemaker singer “smelly Murs”.

Advertising

A third fan of the pop singer thought Murs’ on-air behaviour was “goofy” as opposed to repulsive, adding candidly: “I love him.”

Alluding to Murs’ quirky personality, another commented: “Olly’s nuts but oh so fresh…”

Olly’s nuts but oh so fresh..???? #TheVoiceUK — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) February 2, 2019

Advertising

A final viewer pitched in, celebrating Murs’ ad-hoc deodorant choice, saying: “Sandalwood and Vanilla? Sounds good by me!”

Sandalwood and Vanilla? Sounds good by me! #TheVoiceUK — Trevor Martin (@TKFTGuillotine) February 2, 2019

The Voice continues on ITV.