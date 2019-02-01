Olly Murs braves cold to dance in snow in his underwear

Olly Murs has braved the cold weather to frolic in the snow in his underwear.

Dressed only in a pair of red pants, The Voice judge has shown off his dance moves on his snowy lawn in a video shared on Twitter.

It’s cold as ice ❄️??? pic.twitter.com/FpePZs1WJ3 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) February 1, 2019

He can be heard saying: “I love the snow, I’m going in it,” before he ventures outside.

When he gets into his garden he is hit by the low temperatures and says: “It’s cold, it’s cold! Come on, let’s have it!”

He then breaks into a series of dance moves before attempting the worm.

After lying face down in the snow, he urges fans: “Don’t try this at home.”

He is not the only star to have been making the most of the picturesque weather.

Frankie Bridge showed off a snowman built by her husband Wayne and their son Carter, writing: “Obligatory snow day pic! Luckily Daddy loves the snow as much as Carter… apparently size doesn’t matter.”

Meanwhile Kimberley Walsh also showed her sons Bobby and Cole enjoying the scenery, sharing a photo of them staring out of the window and writing: “The magic of snow.”

She added the hashtags: “#letitsnow” and “#doyouwannabuildasnowman.”