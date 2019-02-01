Meghan Trainor’s husband shares surprise dance routine from their wedding

Meghan Trainor’s husband shared a video of the surprise dance routine he performed for his new wife at their wedding.

Pop star Trainor tied the knot with former Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara on her 25th birthday in December.

On Thursday, Sabara posted a three-part video on Instagram of the choreographed dance routine he performed at the ceremony.

Sabara, 26, danced to Chet Baker’s Someone To Watch Over Me, Pop! Goes My Heart from Music And Lyrics and Suit & Tie by Justin Timberlake.

Throughout the clip, a delighted Trainer, who is known for her hits Dear Future Husband and All About That Bass, dances along before embracing Sabara when he finishes.

Sharing the post on her own Instagram, Trainor wrote: “I told @darylsabara ‘I’m ALWAYS performing for you…why don’t you give me a show’ and he surprised me with this. best/sexiest hubby ever haha I love you so much Daryl.”

The couple got engaged in December 2016, when Sabara surprised Trainor with a proposal on her 24th birthday.

Sabara is best known for starring as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series.