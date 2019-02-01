Jessica Biel wishes husband Justin Timberlake happy birthday

Jessica Biel wished her husband Justin Timberlake happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

Actress Biel and pop star Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 and have a three-year-old son, Silas.

Timberlake turned 38 on Thursday and Biel, 36, celebrated the milestone with a post on Instagram.

She shared a selfie of her and Timberlake underwater and wrote: “Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines.

“But I wouldn’t trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, every day of my life.

“Happy birthday to the man of my blue ocean dreams. I love you.”

Timberlake commented on the post: “Oh yeah! The underwater prom we crashed… I love you!”

Timberlake will spend his birthday performing at Madison Square Garden in New York as part of his Man Of The Woods tour.

He rose to fame as a member of boy band NSYNC before launching a successful solo career, with hits including Cry Me A River and Rock Your Body.

He started dating The Illusionist star Biel in 2007.