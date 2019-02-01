Hard rock band Bring Me The Horizon score surprise number one album with Amo

A hard rock band from Sheffield has landed a surprise number one with their sixth album, Amo.

The record, which combines metal and electronic genres, earned Bring Me The Horizon their first chart-topping LP when it debuted with 27,000 combined sales on Friday.

More than 60% of those came from CD or vinyl purchases, bucking the trend towards streaming.

Bring Me The Horizon have scored their first number one album (Ian West/PA)

BMTH’s first three albums were described as deathcore, with their later works falling into the genre of metalcore.

However, their two most recent albums, That’s The Spirit and last month’s Amo, saw the five-piece adopt a less aggressive sound, including elements of pop and hip hop.

BMTH found chart success through determination. Their first album, 2006’s Count Your Blessings, peaked at 93 but 2015’s That’s The Spirit made it to number two.

Their success has also prevented – or postponed – The Greatest Showman soundtrack from overtaking a significant record held by Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The cast recording of the hit film looks set to overtake the Beatles’ record for weeks spent at number one – after spending 28 non-consecutive weeks in the top spot.

The Beatles’ eighth studio album logged 28 weeks at the top between its release in June 1967 and February 1968.

Speaking after their win, BMTH told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you to everyone in the UK for getting our new album Amo to number one.

“Thanks for buying it and streaming it and showing us support – it really means a lot to us. Thank you very much, we love you.”

In the top five there was little change since last week, with The Greatest Showman soundtrack pushed to number two and Rudimental appearing at number five with their long-awaited third album, Toast To Our Differences.

Similarly, the singles chart saw little activity, with pop siren Ariana Grande’s 7 Rings retaining the top spot for a second week.

Second place went to Ava Max with Sweet But Psycho, and third to Sam Smith and Normani’s Dancing With A Stranger.