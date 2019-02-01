Menu

Gossip Girl reboot has been discussed, TV executive confirms

The show starred British actor Ed Westwick.

Gossip Girl

Discussions have taken place over a reboot of Gossip Girl, a TV executive has revealed.

The teen drama, which featured stars including Blake Lively, Ed Westwick and Penn Badgley, originally aired from 2007 to 2012.

Narrated by Kristen Bell, it followed the lives of a privileged upper-class adolescents living in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Blake Lively
Blake Lively was one of the stars of teen drama Gossip Girl (Ian West/PA)

Gossip Girl was a huge hit for US TV network The CW and president Mark Pedowitz has confirmed it could get the reboot treatment.

According to Deadline, he said: “There’s been discussions. But I don’t know if we’re there yet.”

Pedowitz said any potential return would depend on Warner Bros as well as show creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Gossip Girl ran for six seasons across 121 episodes and was described in 2008 by the New York Times as “one of the biggest influences on how young women spend” money because of the fashion trends it started.

