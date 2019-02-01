Gisele Bundchen split with Leonardo Di Caprio when she quit ‘numbing’ herself

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen has said she split from former boyfriend Leonardo Di Caprio when she stopped “numbing” herself through drinking.

The Brazilian model was involved with Di Caprio from 2000 to 2005, but said she was blind to the problems and limitations of the relationship.

Work, smoking and drinking prevented her from seeing what she wanted, Bundchen has revealed.

She found that Di Caprio remained “the same” while she wanted to resolve issues she had previously neglected.

Speaking to Porter magazine, the model said: “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at.

“Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

Actor Leonardo Di Caprio and Gisele Bundchen in 2005. (Ian West/PA)

Bundchen said that the support she was used to, growing up in a family of caring women, was absent when she entered the world of modelling.

She said: “I come from a family of six strong, beautiful women. The way I grew up, we always supported each other, we helped each other, we loved each other.

“But when I left home, that’s not what I felt with the other models. I did not understand why anyone would not want the best for me, when I wanted the best for everybody.”

The full interview with Bundchen in Porter is out Friday February 8.