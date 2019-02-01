Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez expecting first child together

Gemma Atkinson has announced that she is expecting her first child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

Atkinson, 34, said she was “beyond excited and happy” to announce her pregnancy with the Spanish dancer and choreographer, 28.

She added that she felt “incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year”.

The former Emmerdale actress revealed the news by posting a picture to Instagram of her two dogs.

In the image they are seen wearing placards which read, “Guess what… Mum’s pregnant” and “We are going to be big brothers”.

Atkinson wrote: “And what Amazing big brothers they will be,” before adding: “Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already”

Marquez posted the same image, hailing his partner as “the greatest gift in life”.

Advertising

He said: “Myself and Gem are beyond thrilled to be welcoming our new family member later this year! Baby Marquez.”

Gorka Marquez has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2016 (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Referring to their pets, Marquez added: “Norm and Ollie can’t wait to start their big brother duties”

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez with Alexandra Burke.

Atkinson, who is a breakfast presenter on Manchester-based Hits Radio, and Marquez confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day last year on Instagram.

The couple did not reveal the gender of the child.