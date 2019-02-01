Chris Evans plays BBC Radio Two jingle by mistake on his Virgin show

Chris Evans has joked that he might be sued after he played a jingle from his former Radio 2 show during his new Virgin Radio slot.

The broadcaster, who left the BBC last month after nearly 15 years, made the gaffe during Friday morning’s programme on the digital-only station.

The 52-year-old laughed as he questioned whether he would be taken to court by his former employer over the mistake.

Chris Evans arrives at the Virgin Radio studios in London for his debut broadcast in his new slot (Yui Mok/PA)

The jingle incorrectly announced the show as “Chris Evans on Radio 2” and was broadcast as Evans played the Bon Jovi song You Give Love A Bad Name.

Noticing his mistake, he told viewers: “That one slipped through the net.

“Now will that end up in court? Seriously? It’s not my fault, is it?”

Evans joined Radio 2 in 2005 and hosted the breakfast show from January 2010.

He left the BBC in December, taking his team with him, to return to Virgin almost 20 years after he left.