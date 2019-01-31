Nicholas Lyndhurst joins Kelsey Grammer in Man Of La Mancha

Nicholas Lyndhurst has joined the cast of a stage production of the musical Man Of La Mancha.

It has already been announced that Frasier star Kelsey Grammer will make his West End debut in the role of Miguel de Cervantes and Don Quixote, while the international opera star and soprano Danielle de Niese will share the role of Aldonza and Dulcinea with Cassidy Jonson.

Only Fools And Horses star Lyndhurst will play the Innkeeper and the Captain in the musical.

Nicholas Lyndhurst & Cassidy Janson join Kelsey Grammer & Danielle de Niese in #ManofLaMancha. Nicholas Lyndhurst will play the Innkeeper and the Captain and Cassidy Janson will share the role of Aldonza and Dulcinea with Danielle de Niese. pic.twitter.com/YG6WL2SykD — Man of La Mancha (@LaManchaLDN) January 31, 2019

Also joining the cast is West End star Cassidy Janson, who has recently appeared in Chess and Beautiful: The Carole King story.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’s masterpiece Don Quixote, Man Of La Mancha will be set in a 16th century dungeon, where Cervantes and his manservant await trial from the Spanish Inquisition.

This is my quest, to follow that star. #ManofLaMancha ? pic.twitter.com/3yvshpNuC2 — Man of La Mancha (@LaManchaLDN) November 15, 2018

In his possession he has a trunk carrying an unfinished novel, Don Quixote. As prisoners attempt to steal his possessions, Cervantes embarks on acting out his novel as his defence.

Man Of La Mancha will be directed by Lonny Price and will run at the London Coliseum from April 26 to June 8, with press night on April 30.