London’s West End to go dark in tribute to acclaimed theatre producer

London’s theatres will dim their lights tonight in memory of Duncan C Weldon, the acclaimed producer who died on Wednesday.

Weldon died aged 77 following a 40-year career which began at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre where he worked as a 19-year-old photographer.

Lights will be dimmed at 7pm for one minute across London’s theatres in tribute to the late producer.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of former CFT Director Duncan C. Weldon, who has died after a short illness. https://t.co/Q9eG6AGgC1 — Chichester Theatre (@ChichesterFT) January 30, 2019

The tradition of dimming the lights is used to pay tribute to only the most respected of contributors to British theatre.

The Delfont Mackintosh theatre group, which owns eight theatres in London including the Gielgud and Noel Coward, said it would be taking part.

It said: “In line with the rest of the West End, we will dimming the lights of all our venues at 7pm tonight for one minute in honour of theatre producer Duncan C Weldon who passed away yesterday.”

Weldon served as artistic director of Theatre Royal Haymarket for 20 years and as director of Chichester Festival Theatre.

He was the recipient of a special recognition Olivier Award in 2018.