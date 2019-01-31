Advertising
Emma Forbes reveals menopause has given her anxiety and loss of confidence
The former Live & Kicking presenter said the issue needed to be spoken about more.
Emma Forbes has spoken about her struggle with the menopause, saying “it hits you like a train”.
The former Live & Kicking presenter said she is having treatment that has made her feel more like herself.
She told ITV’s Lorraine: “People don’t talk about it and they so should, it needs to be spoken about.
“It is a struggle, it hits you like a train – terrible anxiety, loss of confidence, anxiety over ridiculous things.”
She continued: “You get this irrational anxiety. Women don’t recognise their symptoms an awful lot, they try and struggle through.
“Our parents’ generation kept quiet, they didn’t talk about it. I didn’t talk about it to my mother.”
She added: “I think that generation go ‘I don’t remember it, I sailed through it’, and actually now we are being much more vocal, which is good because I think people need help.
Advertising
“I’ve been on a quite rocky road of treatment … you have got to get advice, you have to get your blood tested. Everybody’s journey is different.
“I’m now on body-identical HRT but as we know the headlines on that are so terrifying. You have to make an informed choice with your doctor.
“I feel much more like myself … this is the old me back. It’s quite lovely to get back because it’s a struggle.”
Forbes, who hosted Live & Kicking with Andi Peters from 1993 to 1996, reunited with him during a special segment of the show.
Peters said: “If you don’t remember what happened on television 25 years ago, YouTube it because there’s loads of us two being silly.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.