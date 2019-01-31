Chris Packham to front one-off BBC programme on global overpopulation

Chris Packham will present a one-off programme for the BBC exploring the perils of global overpopulation.

The naturalist and TV presenter will ask “uncomfortable questions” that “challenge the very foundation of our societies”, according to the Corporation.

The feature, Population With Chris Packham, will air on BBC Two as part of the channel’s Horizon strand.

The BBC asked in its release for the programme: “What does a world of 10 billion people look like, and what pressures would it put on resources?

“Can population growth truly be halted – and if so, what would not raising children mean for our place and our purpose on Earth?”

Forecasts suggest that by 2050 there will be more than 10 billion people on the planet, and evidence points to this being unsustainable.

For this reason, Packham, 57, has chosen not to have children.

Packham was made a CBE in the Queen’s New Years honours list for his services to nature conservation.

Other shows announced by the BBC include One Planet, Seven Worlds, which will see Sir David Attenborough return to the Corporation and Green Planet, described as “Planet Earth from the perspective of plants”.