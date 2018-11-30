Jameela Jamil among stars for Disney’s all-Indian children’s cartoon

Jameela Jamil has been announced as one of the stars of Disney’s all-Indian children’s cartoon.

Mira, Royal Detective is an animated mystery-adventure series aimed at pre-schoolers and is inspired by the cultures and customs of India.

#MiraRoyalDetective is a new series coming to #DisneyJunior in 2020! It's the story of a young girl who's smart, resourceful & has a knack for solving mysteries! ? Some of the cast include #LeelaLadnier, @BecauseImFreida, @HannahSimone, @jameelajamil & @kalpenn to name a few. pic.twitter.com/ytGv4hmDmA — Disney Junior (@DisneyJunior) November 29, 2018

British star Jamil will voice a character as will Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone and Kal Penn.

Newcomer 15-year-old Leela Ladnier will voice the title character.

On Twitter, The Good Place star Jamil, who was born in London to an Indian father and Pakistani mother, said she was “thrilled” to be cast in the cartoon.

THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE I AM A CASTMEMBER IN AN ALL INDIAN @Disney SHOW WITH A SMART GIRL AS THE LEAD!(My inner child is screaming) ???????????????????? #miraroyaldetective https://t.co/LP0fpkouVx — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 29, 2018

Mira, Royal Detective takes place in the fictional land of Jalpur. Mira is appointed to be a royal detective after solving a mystery and saving the kingdom’s prince.

The show is set to debut around the world in 2020.