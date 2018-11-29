Slime-covered Harry Redknapp must navigate blind in Deadly Dash Bushtucker Trial

Harry Redknapp will be forced to navigate a jungle assault course sightless after being covered in green sludge.

In Thursday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! the former football manager, 71, is challenged to complete the Deadly Dash Bushtucker Trial alongside campmates John Barrowman and Nick Knowles.

The trio will be asked to reach into the unknown and stick their arms into covered boxes filled with creepy crawlies or unpleasant animal parts.

In a hilarious sneak peek at the ITV flagship show, the trio are seen attempting to complete red, green and blue-coloured courses surrounded by dense forest.

“Harry has gone for this,” says presenter Declan Donnelly as he looks on with co-host Holly Willoughby, who adds helpfully: “Step up and over, up and over.”

Redknapp, his face dripping with green slime, cries out: “Where’s the hurdle?” as he stumbles down the course before fishing a goo-covered prize out of a pool using just his mouth.

Torchwood star Barrowman, 51, appears to do better, pulling a prize from a pool of green sludge with apparent ease.

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.