Sir Elton John cancels US concert on his farewell tour with an ear infection

Sir Elton John cancelled a sold-out US concert on his farewell tour due to an ear infection.

Many fans were in their seats at the Amway Centre in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night when an announcement was made.

Organisers said the 71-year-old singer had an ear infection and was unable to perform.

Fans were told to keep their tickets and that the show will be rescheduled in “the near future”.

In a statement on Twitter, the Amway Centre said: “We’re sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight.

“The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets.”

The venue also dismissed rumours there had been a bomb threat, replying to a Twitter user: “Mike, there was never a bomb threat. As we have stated from the outset, tonight’s show was canceled due to an ear infection. All other explanations are unfounded. The new Orlando and Tampa dates will be announced in the near future.”

Fans voiced their frustrations on Twitter, with one concertgoer writing: “Tickets to @eltonofficial: way too expensive That feeling when they tell you the show is canceled 30 mins after the show was supposed to start: (angry emoji).”

Sir Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, said to be his last, had already caused a stir among fans for the price of its tickets.

Some fans paid as much as £520 for tickets to the UK leg of the tour in 2019 and 2020.