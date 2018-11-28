Caroline Flack to star in West End production of Chicago

Caroline Flack is to play Roxie Hart in the West End production of Chicago.

The Love Island presenter joins the cast of the show at the Phoenix Theatre next month.

“I’ve been imagining playing Roxie since I was a teenager,” she said.

“To have now landed the role in the West End is a dream come true.

“I hope I do everyone proud and don’t fall off the ladder!”

Sarah Soetaert plays Roxie until December 8.

Flack will star in the show from December 10 to the end of its run at the Phoenix Theatre on January 5 2019.

She joins YouTube sensation and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Todrick Hall as Billy Flynn, Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly, Mazz Murray as Mama Morton and Paul Rider as Amos Hart.

Chicago, based on the 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, originally had a 15-year run in London, and was the West End’s longest-running revival.

It ran from 1997 until 2012, and reopened in March this year.